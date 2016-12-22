Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US turns 60
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- She is a mother of three, grandmother of 16, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of three. She recently had surgery to remove a malignant tumor, but doctors say she's doing well....
Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US turns 60
She is a mother of three, grandmother of 16, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of three. She recently had surgery to remove a malignant tumor, but doctors say she's doing well.
11 hours ago from Phys.org
Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US turns 60, 3 hours ago from AP
Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US turns 60, 15 hours ago from AP
Colo, World's Oldest Gorilla, Turns 60 (Photos)
Born in 1956 at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Colo, the oldest gorilla in the world, celebrates her 60th birthday on December 22, 2016.
6 hours ago from Livescience
Happy Birthday, Colo! World's Oldest Gorilla Celebrates 60th
The first gorilla born in human care turned 60 years old on Dec. 22 at her home in the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio.
6 hours ago from Livescience
Oldest known living gorilla in U.S. turns 60
The 60th birthday of the country's oldest known living gorilla is putting a focus on care for aging zoo animals.
10 hours ago from FOXNews
- Pages: 1