Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US turns 60

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- She is a mother of three, grandmother of 16, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of three. She recently had surgery to remove a malignant tumor, but doctors say she&apos;s doing well....

Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US turns 60

She is a mother of three, grandmother of 16, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of three. She recently had surgery to remove a malignant tumor, but doctors say she's doing well.

11 hours ago from Phys.org

Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US turns 60, 3 hours ago from AP

Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US turns 60, 15 hours ago from AP

Colo, World's Oldest Gorilla, Turns 60 (Photos)

Born in 1956 at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Colo, the oldest gorilla in the world, celebrates her 60th birthday on December 22, 2016.

6 hours ago from Livescience

Happy Birthday, Colo! World's Oldest Gorilla Celebrates 60th

The first gorilla born in human care turned 60 years old on Dec. 22 at her home in the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio.

6 hours ago from Livescience

Oldest known living gorilla in U.S. turns 60

The 60th birthday of the country's oldest known living gorilla is putting a focus on care for aging zoo animals.

10 hours ago from FOXNews

  • Pages: 1

Bookmark

Bookmark and Share