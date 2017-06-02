Ancient Sloth and Bison Fossils Turn Up in LA Metro Dig

A subway excavation crew in California uncovered a set of ancient sloth and bison bones, the Los Angeles transportation authority said.

Ancient Sloth and Bison Fossils Turn Up in LA Metro Dig Fossils from a bison and a giant sloth were unearthed on May 16 in Los Angeles by the LA County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. 14 hours ago from Livescience

LA tunnel diggers find bone of ancient giant sloth Crews digging a tunnel for a new Los Angeles train line have found the remains of an ancient giant sloth. Fri 2 Jun 17 from Daily Mail

Los Angeles tunnel diggers discover bone of ancient giant sloth Crews digging a tunnel for a new Los Angeles train line have found the remains of an ancient giant sloth. Fri 2 Jun 17 from FOXNews

Los Angeles Metro crews dig up ancient sloth, bison bones A subway excavation crew in California uncovered a set of ancient sloth and bison bones, the Los Angeles transportation authority said. 10 hours ago from UPI

LA tunnel diggers find bone of ancient giant sloth LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Crews digging a tunnel for a new Los Angeles train line have found the remains of an ancient giant sloth.... Thu 1 Jun 17 from AP