Nokia sues Apple for patent infringement

Just when we thought the whole back and forth in legal battles of alleged patent infringements between tech companies had died down somewhat, Nokia is looking to get into the action themselves by filing a lawsuit against Apple in the US and Europe over alleged patent infringements.This is actually not the first time that Nokia has sued Apple, and given that the company is looking to make a return to the smartphone scene, it isn’t surprising that this has happened. According to Nokia, the Finnish company had reached out to Apple multiple times over licensing deals only to have their offer turned down.Ilkka Rahnasto, head of Patent Business at Nokia said, “Through our sustained investment in research and development, Nokia has created or contributed to many of the fundamental technologies used in today’s mobile devices, including Apple products. After several years of negotiations trying to reach agreement to cover Apple’s use of these patents, we are now taking action to defend our rights.&#

Filed in courts in Dusseldorf, Mannheim and Munich, and the Eastern District of Texas, it covers patents for displays, user interfaces, software, antennas, chipsets and video coding.

