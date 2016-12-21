Disney To Create Shows For Snapchat

Is traditional TV dead? For those who grew up with a television, the answer is probably no, and that for the most part you still watch a lot of your shows on the TV. However for the younger generation that was brought up with smartphones and tablets, TV isn’t nearly quite as important to them as they are the older generation.This is why companies need to start looking at new ways of delivering content to keep audiences engaged. This is also why Disney’s television arm will be creating shows for the Snapchat app, according to a report from Reuters. Both companies have entered into a deal that will see Disney make shows that will be launched on Snapchat, starting with a spin-off of ABC’s “The Bachelor”.According to Disney-ABC Television executive John Frelinghuysen, “Earlier this year, we worked closely with Snap on a very successful The Oscars Live Story and we look forward to building on that relationship and providing Snapchat’s mobile-centric users with a unique, immersive experience around our shows and b

