Snapchat parent Snap to raise up to $3 bn in IPO

Spectacles were one of the hottest gifts this holiday season — they were also one of the hardest to find, since Snap only sold them through a single store and a pop-up vending machine. But sometime soon, it sounds like Spectacles will get much easier to find. In a filing with the SEC today, in which Snap detailed the state of its business ahead of going public, the company writes, “we plan to significantly broaden the distribution of Spectacles.” Spectacles haven’t made much money for Snap Details beyond that are slim, but Snap notes that it plans “to make substantial investments” in marketing and distribution this year. That suggests things are going well for Spectacles — or are, at least, encouraging for the company. So far, Snap says... Continue reading…

Snapchat parent Snap to raise up to $3 bn in IPO The parent of the fast-growing social network Snapchat filed public documents for a share offering Thursday, seeking to raise up to $3 billion. 19 minutes ago from Phys.org

Snapchat files plans for US stock market listing Snap, the parent company of messaging app Snapchat, files publicly to list on the US stock market. 19 minutes ago from BBC Technology

Snapchat parent files for $3 billion IPO The youth-friendly social network would be the biggest U.S.-based tech IPO since Facebook. 19 minutes ago from USA today

Snap Inc. officially files for IPO Snapchat's parent company Snap Inc. has officially filed for its initial public offering Thursday, giving a rare insight into what makes the ephemeral messaging service tick. Although ... 48 minutes ago from Engadget

Snap is planning a ‘significantly’ bigger rollout of Spectacles 48 minutes ago from The Verge

Snapchat is growing up, files for IPO - CNET Evan Spiegel's teen-friendly social network is said to be valued at $20 billion to $25 billion. Now, it's going public. 48 minutes ago from CNET Cutting Edge

Snap Inc says cameras define smartphones in IPO filing’s tiny letter to investors Evan Spiegel’s letter to investors would fit in a 10 second snap. The CEO’s penchant for minimalist design seems to have influenced the opening statement in today’s Snap ... 48 minutes ago from TechCrunch

Snapchat creator publicly files for IPO Five years after the launch of Snapchat, Snap is planning to go public. The company filed for an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange today, picking the ticker symbol ... 1 hours ago from The Verge