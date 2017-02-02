Snapchat parent Snap to raise up to $3 bn in IPO
Spectacles were one of the hottest gifts this holiday season — they were also one of the hardest to find, since Snap only sold them through a single store and a pop-up vending machine. But sometime soon, it sounds like Spectacles will get much easier to find. In a filing with the SEC today, in which Snap detailed the state of its business ahead of going public, the company writes, “we plan to significantly broaden the distribution of Spectacles.” Spectacles haven’t made much money for Snap Details beyond that are slim, but Snap notes that it plans “to make substantial investments” in marketing and distribution this year. That suggests things are going well for Spectacles — or are, at least, encouraging for the company. So far, Snap says... Continue reading…
The parent of the fast-growing social network Snapchat filed public documents for a share offering Thursday, seeking to raise up to $3 billion.
19 minutes ago from Phys.org
Snap, the parent company of messaging app Snapchat, files publicly to list on the US stock market.
19 minutes ago from BBC Technology
The youth-friendly social network would be the biggest U.S.-based tech IPO since Facebook.        
19 minutes ago from USA today
Snapchat's parent company Snap Inc. has officially filed for its initial public offering Thursday, giving a rare insight into what makes the ephemeral messaging service tick. Although ...
48 minutes ago from Engadget
48 minutes ago from The Verge
Evan Spiegel's teen-friendly social network is said to be valued at $20 billion to $25 billion. Now, it's going public.
48 minutes ago from CNET Cutting Edge
Evan Spiegel’s letter to investors would fit in a 10 second snap. The CEO’s penchant for minimalist design seems to have influenced the opening statement in today’s Snap ...
48 minutes ago from TechCrunch
Five years after the launch of Snapchat, Snap is planning to go public. The company filed for an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange today, picking the ticker symbol ...
1 hours ago from The Verge
