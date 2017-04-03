Tesla reports record deliveries of vehicles in first quarter

Tesla hasn’t always been able to hit its delivery targets and it has taken a lot of flak for that over the past few years. It has been hard at work to ramp up production and deliver vehicles to tens of thousands of customers who have been waiting months for their Model X and Model S units to arrive. Tesla’s Q1 2017 production and deliveries report shows that the company hit a new delivery record in this quarter. Tesla was able to sell “just over” 25,000 cars in the first quarter of this year which represents a 69 percent increase over the same time last year. Tesla delivered nearly 13,450 units of the Model S sedan to customers and approximately 11,550 units of the Model X crossover. The Model X accounted for 46.2 percent of all cars Tesla delivered during the quarter.This wasn’t the only record that Tesla made in this quarter. The company also produced 25,418 cars in the first quarter of this year which is a record itself. It currently has 4,650 cars in transit to customers an

