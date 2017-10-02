Uber northern Europe chief departs amid London row
As the company is reeling from the possible termination of its services in London, Uber has suffered another blow in the region. It’s Northern European Manager Jo Bertram, who oversees Uber in the United Kingdom and other European countries just quit, reports Reuters. The news agency says Bertram’s resignation email read in part: “Given some … Continue reading “Uber’s U.K. boss just quit” As the company is reeling from the possible termination of its services in London, Uber has suffered another blow in the region. It’s Northern European Manager Jo Bertram, who oversees Uber in the United Kingdom and other European countries just quit, reports Reuters. The news agency says Bertram’s resignation email read in part:Read Full Story
Uber northern Europe chief departs amid London row
The head of Uber's northern Europe operations has decided to leave, the US ride-sharing company said Monday as it faces a licensing battle in London.
8 hours ago from Phys.org
Uber north Europe chief quits for 'new and exciting' role
Jo Bertram (pictured) announced on Monday that she will be leaving the taxi app after four years, as the company is locked in a licensing battle with Transport for London.
3 hours ago from Daily Mail
Uber's London boss quits - Roadshow
Uber says the decision to leave wasn't connected with recent events.
7 hours ago from CNET Cutting Edge
Uber's boss in London to leave firm
Jo Bertram is leaving the company as it battles to have its licence in the capital renewed.
9 hours ago from BBC Technology
Uber loses Europe chief amid London license denial
Uber's lead for Northern Europe, Jo Bertram, is leaving the company. The move comes less than two weeks after London's transport regulator, TfL, announced its decision to ...
9 hours ago from Engadget
Uber’s Northern Europe chief departs after London license loss
Uber’s regional general manager for Northern Europe, Jo Bertram, is leaving the company. The news was reported earlier by Reuters and confirmed by an Uber spokesman who forwarded ...
10 hours ago from TechCrunch
Uber's UK boss quits as worldwide chief flies in for London licence talks
Jo Bertram announces departure as CEO Dara Khosrowshahi arrives to meet Transport for London over rowThe Uber executive responsible for the UK has quit the ride-hailing company, as its worldwide ...
10 hours ago from Guardian.co.uk
Exclusive: Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license - email
LONDON (Reuters) - Uber's [UBER.UL] top boss in Britain will quit the taxi hailing app just as the firm battles to overturn a decision to strip it of its license in London, according to an email ...
11 hours ago from Reuters Technology
Uber’s U.K. boss just quit
As the company is reeling from the possible termination of its services in London, Uber has suffered another blow in the region. It’s Northern European Manager Jo Bertram, who oversees ...
11 hours ago from Fastcompany Tech
Uber UK boss quits amid London licence ban
11 hours ago from Telegraph.co.uk Tech
- Pages: 1