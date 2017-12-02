Comcast is also interested in buying most of Fox's assets

In November, word broke that Disney and 21st Century Fox had begun to discuss the possibility of Disney acquiring most of Fox’s film and television assets, but just as quickly, it became clear that those discussions had since ended. Now, it seems as though those talks are back on, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. The WSJ cites reports of people familiar with the situation who say that the talks are currently active and are gaining momentum, although it’s possible that they could once again fall through. As previously rumored, the talks concern Fox’s movie and television studios, international assets, and some domestic television networks, excluding Fox News and Sports. Rupert Murdoch and his family are reportedly... Continue reading…

