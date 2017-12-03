CVS bids $69 billion for Aetna amid health care changes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp is planning to significantly expand health services at its retail pharmacies if it completes a more than $66 billion deal for insurer Aetna Inc , a move that could save more than $1 billion annually, people familiar with the matter said.

