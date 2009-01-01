Denmark's Alk Abello suspends dividend to support North America investment

(Reuters) - Danish pharma company Alk Abello said on Monday it would invest about 1 billion Danish crowns ($159.5 million) over the next three years to develop its North America business and said it expected earnings to be subdued during this period.

