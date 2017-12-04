Broadcom moves to unseat Qualcomm board, escalates takeover fight

The ongoing efforts of chipmaker Broadcom to take over rival Qualcomm has escalated again. Broadcom is now proposing a new slate to entirely replace Qualcomm’s board of directors after its original $130 billion bid was unanimously rejected by the current board, according to The New York Times. The proposal represents the next move for Broadcom to try to make the takeover happen by taking the issue directly to Qualcomm’s shareholders. For its part, Qualcomm has already released a statement blasting Broadcom’s attempt, calling Broadcom’s nomination of board members “a blatant attempt to seize control of the Qualcomm Board in order to advance Broadcom’s acquisition agenda.” “A blatant attempt to seize control of the Qualcomm Board” Q... Continue reading…

