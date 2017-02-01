Eavesdropping AI detects the tone of conversations

MIT researchers have developed an system that makes use of a wearable device to detect whether the tone of a conversation is happy, sad or neutral. For those with Asperger's, or other conditions that make it difficult to understand regular social cues, this could offer a future where a digital social coach in the pocket could help relieve anxiety...

