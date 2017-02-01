Eavesdropping AI detects the tone of conversations

MIT researchers have developed an system that makes use of a wearable device to detect whether the tone of a conversation is happy, sad or neutral. For those with Asperger's, or other conditions that make it difficult to understand regular social cues, this could offer a future where a digital social coach in the pocket could help relieve anxiety... Continue Reading Eavesdropping AI detects the tone of conversations Category: Science Tags: Wearable Social Experiment MIT Artificial Intelligence Related Articles: Samsung to unveil experimental products for play, skincare at CES Adobe gets experimental: Photoshopping voices, drawing hacks and VR editing Super-thin wing design cuts fuel costs in half NASA wants to bring back X-planes to test new aviation technologies Cobalt's Val

Eavesdropping AI detects the tone of conversations MIT researchers have developed an system that makes use of a wearable device to detect whether the tone of a conversation is happy, sad or neutral. For those with Asperger's, or other ... 19 hours ago from Gizmag

Wearable AI system can detect a conversation's tone It's a fact of nature that a single conversation can be interpreted in very different ways. For people with anxiety or conditions such as Asperger's, this can make social situations extremely ... Wed 1 Feb 17 from TechXplore

MIT Has A Smartwatch App That Can Detect Emotions 20 hours ago from Ubergizmo

MIT built a wearable app to detect emotion in conversation 24 hours ago from The Verge

Fight Social Anxiety With Wearable AI Wed 1 Feb 17 from Geek.com

Wearable AI will help judge the tone of conversations Wed 1 Feb 17 from Daily Mail

MIT demos smartwatch app that detects emotions A conversation is never just about the words we speak, it's about our tone, volume, body language, gaze and everything in between. But the signals that we send out can sometimes ... Wed 1 Feb 17 from Engadget

MIT researchers are using AI and wearables to detect conversational tone For most, wearables are little more than pedometers – ways of gauging how much one’s moved during the day and, hopefully, challenging them to do more in the future. It’s ... Wed 1 Feb 17 from TechCrunch

The Siri of the future could detect the tone of your conversations MIT engineers have developed a wrist-mounted artificial intelligence that can detect a conversation's tone. 11 hours ago from Techradar