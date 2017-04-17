Android apps can conspire to mine information from your smartphone
Those handy Android apps on your smartphone are apparently mining your personal information, according to a new study. The study, done by researchers at Virginia Tech, is the first to study how apps “talk to one another and trade information,” according to a news release. Researchers say there are two kinds of threats: malware and “apps that simply allow for collusion and privilege escalation.” They add that in the latter group, they can not measure whether the developer intentionally...
Android apps can conspire to mine information from your smartphone
Mobile phones have increasingly become the repository for the details that drive our everyday lives. But Virginia Tech researchers have recently discovered that the same apps we regularly use ...
16 hours ago from Phys.org
Android apps can conspire to mine information from your smartphone, 9 hours ago from ScienceDaily
Android Apps Can Conspire to Mine Information From Your Smartphone, 17 hours ago from Newswise
Android apps can conspire to mine information from your smartphone, 18 hours ago from Eurekalert
Android apps share data between them without your permission
18 hours ago from Newscientist
Android apps secretly steal users' data by colluding with each other, finds research
The biggest security risks can come from some of the least capable apps
19 hours ago from The Independent
Android apps swap information without your permission
The team of experts from Virginia Tech University suggest that apps designed around the personalisation of ringtones, widgets, and emojis are the most at risk of security breaches.
16 hours ago from Daily Mail
Some Android Apps Work Together to Mine Personal Information
Those handy Android apps on your smartphone are apparently mining your personal information, according to a new study. The study, done by researchers at Virginia Tech, is the first to study ...
12 hours ago from Voice of America
- Pages: 1