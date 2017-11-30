Vision kit will bring new pizzazz to Raspberry Pi projects

Vision kit will bring new pizzazz to Raspberry Pi projects 17 hours ago from TechXplore

Google Unveils AI-Powered Camera Kit for Raspberry Pi Google has announced a new AIY hardware project to help you experiment with computer vision and object recognition. The post Google Unveils AI-Powered Camera Kit for Raspberry Pi appeared first ... Fri 1 Dec 17 from Extremetech

Google is making a computer vision add-on for Raspberry Pi boards Google’s AIY program, an AI-based partnership launched with Raspberry Pi creators earlier this year, is preparing its sophomore offering. The AIY Vision Kit, as the name suggests, is a ... Fri 1 Dec 17 from Techspot

Google's Computer Vision Box Just $45 Google has just announced a new AIY kit to add to its existing voice/AI kit. This takes a Raspberry Pi Zero W, yes a Zero, and turns it and its camera into a neural network vision system. There ... Fri 1 Dec 17 from iProgrammer

Google’s cute voice experiment lets you track the world with paper Fri 1 Dec 17 from The Verge

Google Unveils AIY Vision Kit To Put A Smart Head On Raspberry Pi Google is no stranger to the Raspberry Pi platform, as witnessed by its Artificial Intelligence Yourself (AIY) Projects initiative. Today, the company is launching a new product under the AIY ... Thu 30 Nov 17 from HotHardware

Google caters to the DIY crowd with an AI camera kit for Raspberry Pi Google created its AIY Projects initiative -- "artificial intelligence yourself" -- to encourage developers and DIY enthusiasts to learn about artificial intelligence. The ... Thu 30 Nov 17 from Engadget

Google is making a computer vision kit for Raspberry Pi Google is offering a new way for Raspberry Pi tinkerers to use its AI tools. It just announced the AIY Vision Kit, which includes a new circuit board and computer vision software ... Thu 30 Nov 17 from The Verge

Google’s new DIY kit for Raspberry Pi lets you build your own smart camera Another cardboard box kit lets you build a full computer vision system capable of recognizing objects, facial expressions and more. Fri 1 Dec 17 from Techradar