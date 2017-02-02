Japan collects old gadgets to craft 2020 Olympic medals

The gold, silver and bronze medals handed out at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games may also feature a hint of green, with the organizing committee launching an initiative to craft the awards with metals harvested from unused electronic devices... Continue Reading Japan collects old gadgets to craft 2020 Olympic medals Category: Environment Tags: Olympics Sustainability Metals Related Articles: What will the 2056 Olympics look like? NHK-Japan to broadcast Rio Olympics in 8K Sochi and beyond: A look at the venues for the most expensive Olympic Games London sculpture's twisting slide is almost complete "Mount Rushmore" building morphs into human faces at Sochi Winter Olympics UK Olympics sculpture to become world's tallest and longest slide

