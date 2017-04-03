Shares in UK chipmaker dive 66 pct after Apple ends contract
Imagination Technologies may have just lost its biggest customer. The company said it's been notified by Apple that it no longer plans to license the firm's graphics processing technology and will instead build its own mobile GPUs for use in its iPhone and iPad devices. The phase-out is to occur in 15 months to two years. Barring a renegotiation,
Shares in UK chipmaker dive 66 pct after Apple ends contract
Shares in chipmaker Imagination Technologies have plunged 66 percent after announcing that Apple plans to stop using its products.
19 hours ago from Phys.org
Imagination Technologies: Shares in UK tech company crash after Apple says it no longer needs it
Apple has for years used Imagination's technology in its phones, tablets, iPods, TVs and watches
20 hours ago from The Independent
Imagination Technologies’ share price collapses as Apple dumps company
Imagination Technologies has disclosed that its relationship with Apple will be drawing to a close in the next few years, and the stock market has responded with a vengeance. The post Imagination ...
10 hours ago from Extremetech
Apple may start making its own graphics chips for iPhone
Imagination Technologies charges Apple with ditch licensing deal on GPUs for its devices.        
14 hours ago from USA today
Apple To Design Its Own iPhone GPU Core Abandoning Imagination Technologies Partnership, IMG Shares Tank
Imagination Technologies may have just lost its biggest customer. The company said it's been notified by Apple that it no longer plans to license the firm's graphics processing technology and ...
15 hours ago from HotHardware
Imagination Technologies’ shares collapse after Apple ditches Brit chip designer
15 hours ago from Arstechnica
Shares in UK chipmaker dive 60 pct after Apple ends contract
LONDON (AP) -- Shares in chipmaker Imagination Technologies plunged over 60 percent on Monday after the British company announced that Apple plans to stop using its products....
15 hours ago from AP
Apple ends graphics chip deal with Imagination, will turn to in-house GPU development
UK Chip designer Imagination Technologies has seen its share price fall by nearly 70 percent after Apple said it plans to stop using the firm’s graphics technology inside iPhones and iPads ...
17 hours ago from Techspot
Apple is building its own GPU for the iPhone and iPad
Imagination Technologies is famous for one thing: it's the company that provides the graphics for the iPhone. But today, Imagination announced that its longstanding relationship ...
18 hours ago from Engadget
Apple reportedly developing iPhone graphics chips in house - CNET
Imagination Technologies, which currently makes graphics processors for Apple, saw its share price fall nearly 70 percent after the tech giant cut ties with the company.
18 hours ago from CNET Cutting Edge