Amazon Cash lets you shop online without a credit card

Would you like to shop online at Amazon.com but don’t want to use a bank card? Maybe you don’t have one and must buy something from Amazon and you can’t wait for your card to arrive. There was no way to pay for online purchases on Amazon via cash before but the online retail giant is taking care of this today by launching a new service called Amazon Cash. Amazon Cash is going to allow customers to add cash to their Amazon.com account by simply showing a barcode at a participating retailer. The cash amount will instantly be applied to their online Amazon account. Customers will be able to add any amount from $15 to $500 in a single transaction.Customers who are interested in taking advantage of this service will be able to find participating retailers across the United States as Amazon has teamed up with the likes of CVS, Speedway, Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, Sheet, Kum & Go, and others so that its customers can visit these brick-and-mortar locations and top up the

