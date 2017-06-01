How hacked computer code allegedly helped a biker gang steal 150 Jeeps

By the numbers, Apple's bread and butter is still the iPhone, which accounted for more than $33 billion of its $52.9 billion in revenue during the second quarter of 2017. That is all well and good, but having a diversified portfolio of products could help Apple get by on a rainy day, should that day ever come, and one sector the company is

How hacked computer code allegedly helped a biker gang steal 150 Jeeps A compromised database led to a massive car heist. Thu 1 Jun 17 from The Washington Post How stolen computer code helped a biker gang steal 150 Jeeps, Thu 1 Jun 17 from The Washington Post

Apple to release Siri speaker that hooks up to iPhones and talks to people at WWDC The little speaking speaker will take on similar kit made by Google and Amazon Thu 1 Jun 17 from The Independent

Siri set to get supercharged to take on Amazon's Alexa Apple is expected to announce plans on Monday to make its Siri voice assistant work with a larger variety of apps, as the firm looks to take on Amazon's competing Alexa service. 17 hours ago from Daily Mail

Apple set to expand Siri, taking different route from Amazon's Alexa (Reuters) - Apple Inc is expected to announce plans next week to make its Siri voice assistant work with a larger variety of apps, as the technology company looks to counter the runaway success ... 19 hours ago from Reuters Technology

Feds Charge Tijuana Biker Gang with Hacking, Stealing Jeeps Earlier this week, federal law enforcement announced that they had busted an advanced crime ring that had managed to steal, strip and sell 150 Jeep Wranglers collectively valued at almost $5 ... 22 hours ago from Geek.com

Motorcycle Gang Hackers Arrested After Stealing Over 150 Jeep Wranglers Members of a motorcycle gang from Tijuana, Mexico have been arrested by the FBI after stealing more than 150 Jeep Wranglers by exploiting all those modern security measures that are supposed ... Thu 1 Jun 17 from Extremetech

Apple is manufacturing a Siri smart speaker to rival Alexa The new speaker is believed to be aimed at bringing Apple AI into the home and sources say it could be unveiled at the annual developer conference on 5 to 9 June in San Jose (stock image). ... Thu 1 Jun 17 from Daily Mail

Apple’s Siri-Powered AI Speaker Reportedly In Production, May Debut At WWDC By the numbers, Apple's bread and butter is still the iPhone, which accounted for more than $33 billion of its $52.9 billion in revenue during the second quarter of 2017. That is all well and ... Thu 1 Jun 17 from HotHardware