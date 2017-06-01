Nintendo will offer a $20 subscription to play old-school games on the Switch
With the launch of the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo is doing something they have never done before, which is launch a paid online gaming service similar to that of Sony’s PSN and Microsoft’s Xbox Live. It was previously estimated that it would cost anywhere between $20-30 a year, and it looks like the pricing and some of its details have surfaced.Starting with the bad (or good, depending on how you look at it) news, on Nintendo’s website (via IGN), the company has confirmed that the online service for the Switch will only be launching in 2018. This means that instead of launching this year, gamers can only expect it to come into effect next year, which we guess also means that you won’t have to start paying for it so soon.Pricing of the service has also been confirmed where Nintendo has priced the service at $3.99 a month if you were to purchase month by month. However a 3-month membership is priced cheaper at $7.99, and if you were to purchase an entire year’s worth of subscription, you’d only have to pay $19.
Nintendo will offer a $20 subscription to play old-school games on the Switch
The online services will launch in 2018.
24 hours ago from The Washington Post
Nintendo Switch online plans revealed: Release date and price of multiplayer service confirmed by company
Some of the features will be rolling out earlier, for free
Fri 2 Jun 17 from The Independent
Nintendo will charge $20 per year for its Switch online service when it launches in 2018
Originally slated to debut this year, Nintendo recently confirmed that its Switch online gaming service will now launch sometime in 2018. The paid service will allow for online multiplayer gaming ...
22 hours ago from Techspot
Nintendo Switch Online Gaming Service Launching In 2018 With Bargain Pricing
If you cringe at the thought of paying $60 a year for an Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus (or slightly lower if you scour the internet for deals), Nintendo is driving a hard bargain with ...
Fri 2 Jun 17 from HotHardware
Nintendo’s Switch Online service will cost $20 per year and launch in 2018
Fri 2 Jun 17 from TechCrunch
Nintendo Switch Online Services Detailed, Delayed To 2018
Fri 2 Jun 17 from Ubergizmo
NES Classic will return (kind of) in updated Nintendo Switch online service
Full service delay to 2018, but $20/year charge will now include more classic games.
Fri 2 Jun 17 from Arstechnica
We finally know how much Nintendo's subscription service costs - CNET
You'll need to subscribe if you want to play Switch games with your friends online, but the good news is it's also throwing in a few extras.
Thu 1 Jun 17 from CNET Cutting Edge
Nintendo Switch online features will cost just $20 a year
When Nintendo announced that the Switch would feature a paid online subscription model like Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus, it was vague on the details. We knew the service would cost ...
Thu 1 Jun 17 from Engadget
Nintendo’s online Switch service will launch in 2018 and cost $20 a year
Thu 1 Jun 17 from The Verge