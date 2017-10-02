Sony Is Launching a New PlayStation VR Headset

While we’ve seen the various virtual reality (VR) headsets in the market undergo upgrades and improvements, Sony’s PlayStation VR headset hasn’t seen that much changes, or at least until recently where Sony announced on its PlayStation Blog that there will be an updated PlayStation VR headset on its way.According to Sony, “A hardware update to PlayStation VR is being prepared. The new version, model number CUH-ZVR2, features an updated design that enables the stereo headphone cables to be integrated with the VR headset and a slimmer, streamlined connection cable. There’s also an updated Processor Unit that supports HDR pass through, enabling users to enjoy HDR-compatible PS4 content on a TV without having to disconnect the Processor Unit in between the TV and the PS4 system. This function can be used only when the VR headset is turned off.”However it seems that for now this new model will be limited to Japan where it is expected to be launched on the 14th of October and where it will be priced at 44,980 Yen

Sony Is Launching a New PlayStation VR Headset It has a more streamlined design and support for HDR pass through 7 hours ago from TIME

PlayStation VR is getting a little hardware update Sony has announced that they’ll soon be shipping an updated version of the PlayStation VR headset. Don’t get too feverishly excited, the additions are relatively minor though ... 5 hours ago from TechCrunch

Sony updates PlayStation VR headset with integrated headphones, HDR passthrough Even though it’s only been a year since Sony launched the PlayStation VR (PSVR) headset, the company has announced it is now working on an updated and improved version of the unit. 6 hours ago from Techspot

A new PlayStation VR headset integrates headphones - CNET It also fixes HDR passthrough, but older PSVR owners can't take advantage. 8 hours ago from CNET Cutting Edge

Sony Announces Updated PlayStation VR Headset Packing New Processor Unit Sony has been offering PlayStation 4 gamers who want to get in on virtual reality action one of the more affordable headsets out there courtesy of the PlayStation VR. It has announced that ... 11 hours ago from HotHardware

Sony Announces Updated PlayStation VR Model 12 hours ago from Ubergizmo

Sony Introduces The PlayStation Credit Card 12 hours ago from Ubergizmo

Sony is releasing a new PlayStation VR headset with a slightly simpler, better design A year after its launch, Sony is updating the design of the PlayStation VR headset, streamlining things a little bit and removing the previous imposition of having to disconnect the ... 13 hours ago from The Verge

Sony’s updated PlayStation VR won’t block HDR It's been almost a year since Sony formally entered the virtual reality arena with the launch of the PlayStation VR (PSVR) headset. In that time, the unit has remained unchanged, ... 14 hours ago from Engadget