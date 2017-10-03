Snapchat is launching art exhibits worldwide in AR - CNET

Snapchat plans to launch a new art initiative tomorrow aimed at using augmented reality to feature art installations around the world. A website, art.snapchat.com, mysteriously spawned a countdown clock this afternoon, and a snippet of javascript underlying the page appears to confirm that the reveal is a collaboration with renowned artist and big Snapchat fan Jeff Koons. The countdown clock also happens to be counting down to Snap CEO Evan Spiegel’s appearance at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit in Los Angeles tomorrow. Business Insider reports that you can even see the image behind the countdown clock, featuring Koons’ “Balloon Dog” and other pop culture-inspired art pieces, and the name of Koons’ new project, “Artwork All... Continue reading…

Snapchat is launching art exhibits worldwide in AR - CNET Tired of turning your face into a panda? You can now see giant balloon puppies in the park. 35 minutes ago from CNET

Snapchat's AR art installations are live in select cities It's finally time for Snapchat's new augmented reality art project to be revealed. The feature, leaked yesterday via the hack of a web countdown clock on art.snapchat.com, ... 35 minutes ago from Engadget

Snapchat may be launching art exhibits worldwide in AR - CNET Tired of turning your face into a panda? You may instead get to place giant balloon puppies in the park. 2 hours ago from CNET

Snapchat's Jeff Koons AR artwork project Los Angeles based social media firm Snap revealed it is working with the renowned artist after a technical glitch let visitors to a cryptic website with a countdown timer view its hidden plans. ... 5 hours ago from Daily Mail

Snapchat and Jeff Koons Turn AR into ART 6 hours ago from Geek.com

Snapchat’s next AR trick is giant art installations Snap is bringing a touch of art world glitz to Snapchat. Keen observers will have noticed a newly launched countdown on its art.snapchat.com URL. Well, the internet has already cracked ... 12 hours ago from Engadget

Snapchat will put Jeff Koons’ art installations in augmented reality Snapchat plans to launch a new art initiative tomorrow aimed at using augmented reality to feature art installations around the world. A website, art.snapchat.com, mysteriously spawned ... 22 hours ago from The Verge