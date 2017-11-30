Heartbeat tracker becomes first FDA-approved medical device for the Apple Watch

The health-tracking potential of the Apple Watch might just be one of the device's stronger selling points. These capabilities are now set to expand with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today clearing the first medical device for the Apple Watch, in the form of a sensor that tucks into the band to detect irregular heartbeats... Continue Reading Heartbeat tracker becomes first FDA-approved medical device for the Apple Watch Category: Wearables Tags: Apple Watch Heart Rate Monitor Related Articles: LG's new 4K monitor packs four full HD displays in one Don't look to your wrist for accurate heart rate monitoring, study says Viatom CheckMe measures six vital signs in 20 seconds For monitoring preemies' vitals, cameras may beat skin sensors Moov HR is a heart rate monitor in a headband

