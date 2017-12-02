iOS 11.2 update adds Apple Pay Cash, faster wireless charging - CNET

Apple is taking the highly unusual step of releasing a significant iOS update today, just hours after an iOS 11 bug started crashing iPhones. A bug in iOS 11.1.2 started causing iPhones to crash if third-party apps use recurring notifications for things like reminders. iOS is releasing iOS 11.2 today, which addresses the issue and includes a number of new features. Apple usually releases iOS updates on a Tuesday. iOS 11.2 is a big iOS update, and includes Apple Pay Cash in the US, Apple’s new peer-to-peer payments service. Apple Pay Cash is available inside the Messages app, and allows iPhone users to send money through iMessage, much like Venmo. Cash is then deposited on an Apple Pay Cash card inside the Wallet app on iOS 11.2, and can... Continue reading…

