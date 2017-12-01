Xiaomi shows off upcoming Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus full-screen smartphones

Xiaomi is preparing to announce the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus smartphones in China on Thursday, and director of product management Donovan Sung has just shown them off in a set of tweeted photos. There aren't any details on pricing or specs yet, but we can see that both phones have slim bezels and roughly 18:9 screens, in line with many high-end devices released this year. The difference is that you can expect the Redmi 5 phones to be pretty cheap. Though it isn't the company's flagship line, the Redmi series is very important to Xiaomi, particularly in India. The Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 4 were the two most popular phones in the country, according to recent IDC figures, and have helped Xiaomi catch up with Samsung to claim the title of... Continue reading…

Xiaomi shows off upcoming Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus full-screen smartphones Xiaomi is preparing to announce the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus smartphones in China on Thursday, and director of product management Donovan Sung has just shown them off in a set of ... 3 hours ago from The Verge

Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus teased in three colors ahead of December 7 launch Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest budget devices, the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus in China on December 7. 27 minutes ago from Techradar