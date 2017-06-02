Imported lumber is typically accompanied by documents that state its geographic origin, so buyers can check that it wasn't illegally harvested from protected areas. Unfortunately, though, those documents can easily be forged. That's why Oregon-based scientists from the USDA Forest Service's Pacific Northwest Research Station have developed a method of determining where a piece of wood comes from, based on its unique chemical signature... Continue Reading Chemical fingerprints could save protected trees Category: Biology Tags: Conservation Plants Tree Wood Related Articles: Largest land donation in history to help connect "Route of Parks" through pristine Patagonia Drones aid ailing chimpanzee populations Clever chimps craft water-dipping sticks to quench their thirst Sir Patrick Stewart gets behind effort to c

