Honda in talks over self-driving cars with Alphabet's Waymo

Given how long Google has spent developing its self-driving technology and tested it out without much incident, it makes sense for companies to want to use that technology instead of having to develop their own from scratch. This is something that Honda is considering as they have announced that they are in talks with Waymo to use its self-driving technology.For those unfamiliar, Waymo is a Google X spin-off in which Alphabet, Google’s parent company, decided to give the self-driving project its own company in the form of Waymo. According to Honda, “This technical collaboration between Honda researchers and Waymo’s self-driving technology team would allow both companies to learn about the integration of Waymo’s fully self-driving sensors, software and computing platform into Honda vehicles.”Note that right now Honda and Waymo are in discussions meaning that nothing has been confirmed or finalized yet, so there’s a chance that nothing might happen. However if successful, this would further Honda’s

Honda in talks over self-driving cars with Alphabet's Waymo 7 hours ago from Guardian.co.uk

Honda In Talks To Use Waymo’s Self-Driving Technology Given how long Google has spent developing its self-driving technology and tested it out without much incident, it makes sense for companies to want to use that technology instead of having ... 14 hours ago from Ubergizmo

Honda taps Waymo for self-driving expertise - Roadshow Honda announced today that it is in discussions with Google spinoff Waymo about incorporating the tech company's self-driving technology in its cars. 16 hours ago from CNET

Honda looks to Google spinoff Waymo for self-driving cars Honda is the next automaker to look to Google for the technology to make self-driving versions of its cars. 16 hours ago from USA today