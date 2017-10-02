GM to offer two more electric vehicles in next 18 months
General Motors is ramping up its lineup of all-electric cars. One of the largest car manufacturers in the world has confirmed that it’s going to launch two all-electric cars in the next 18 months. The will be the first of at least 20 all-electric vehicles that GM is aiming to launch by 2023. The company has also renewed its commitment to hydrogen fuel cell technology so it’s going to focus on that as well for future products. This was confirmed earlier today by the company at a press conference in Detroit. The company is “committed to an all-electric future,” said Mark Reuss, the vice president of global product development for GM.“These aren’t just words in a war of press releases,” he said, adding that GM is far along in its plan to lead the way for the future of the automotive industry. The company’s new cars will be based on the “learnings” from the Chevrolet Bolt, a mass-market electric car that has been well received.That’s not to say that the future mod
