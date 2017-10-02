Tesla reports record 3Q deliveries, but Model 3 lags

Tesla has produced 260 Model 3s since the car’s launch this summer, meaning the company is behind the original target of around 1,600 mentioned by CEO Elon Musk on Twitter in July. Of those produced, 220 were delivered. “Production bottlenecks” are to blame for the poor starting pace, according to Tesla, which says that “a handful” of manufacturing subsystems at both its California plant and Nevada Gigafactory “have taken longer to activate than expected.” “It is important to emphasize that there are no fundamental issues with the Model 3 production or supply chain,” the company writes. “We understand what needs to be fixed and we are confident of addressing the manufacturing bottleneck issues in the near-term.” “There are no... Continue reading…

