VW's new EV concept could be the future of ride-hailing - Roadshow

Some carmakers are talking a lot about the potential of shared mobility services and alternatives to car ownership, but Volkswagen’s MOIA is actually going a step further, with a brand new vehicle it’s unveiling today that’s focused entirely on this new market. The all-electric car, which made its debute at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin today, is designed to provide maximally… Read More

VW's new EV concept could be the future of ride-hailing - Roadshow It's the first step in Moia's goal to taking a million cars out of cities. 3 hours ago from CNET

VW aims at ride-pooling market with all-electric minibus BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen has unveiled an all-electric minibus to target urban customers who prefer to pay for use rather than own a vehicle, furthering the German company's push into new ... 4 hours ago from Reuters Technology

VW unveils an electric van for its MOIA ride-sharing service Volkswagen has unveiled the electric van that's a key part of its MOIA autonomous vehicle ride-sharing service. Shown yesterday at TechCrunch Disrupt, it'll carry up to six ... 6 hours ago from Engadget

Volkswagen’s MOIA debuts its all-electric rideshare vehicle Some carmakers are talking a lot about the potential of shared mobility services and alternatives to car ownership, but Volkswagen’s MOIA is actually going a step further, with a ... 9 hours ago from TechCrunch

VW unveils fully electric six-seater specifically for ridesharing Uber, get ready for more competition. Volkswagen's mobility startup Moia just introduced a fully electric vehicle optimized for ridesharing. Unveiled at TechCrunch in Berlin, the concept also ... 1 hours ago from Inhabitat