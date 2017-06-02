Waymo turning tech talent to self-driving trucks
Anything Uber can do, Waymo — Alphabet's self-driving car company that was spun off from Google — can apparently do too. BuzzFeed News reports that Waymo is testing its own autonomous truck technology, a year after Uber purchased trucking startup Otto and kicked off its own self-driving semi venture. BuzzFeed says it first spotted Waymo's self-driving truck in a photo, before confirming the project with the company. A Waymo spokesperson explained the company's efforts, saying that it was "taking our eight years of experience in building self-driving hardware and software and conducting a technical exploration into how our technology can integrate into a truck." Safety was the focus of the expansion into the sector, the spokesperson said,... Continue reading…
Alphabet-owned Waymo is putting its autonomous driving expertise to work in trucking, in a new track for the unit formerly known as Google Car.
Waymo expects autonomous vehicles to be able to take over longer distance trucking in the coming years
It's still not time to panic about jobs, though.
Google was one of the first companies to show off self-driving car tech, but it's pretty late into the autonomous truck game. Well after companies like Daimler, Komatsu and Uber ...
Alphabet-owned Waymo, the autonomous driving technology that began life as Google’s self-driving car project, is evaluating a move into self-driving trucking. The company told BuzzFeed ...
Waymo is testing a Peterbilt truck at its private track in California, as well as manual testing on public roads to collect data, ahead of plans to create automated long-distance haulage trucks. ...
(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo is working on developing self-driving trucks, the company said on Thursday.
