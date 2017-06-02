Waymo turning tech talent to self-driving trucks

Anything Uber can do, Waymo — Alphabet's self-driving car company that was spun off from Google — can apparently do too. BuzzFeed News reports that Waymo is testing its own autonomous truck technology, a year after Uber purchased trucking startup Otto and kicked off its own self-driving semi venture. BuzzFeed says it first spotted Waymo's self-driving truck in a photo, before confirming the project with the company. A Waymo spokesperson explained the company's efforts, saying that it was "taking our eight years of experience in building self-driving hardware and software and conducting a technical exploration into how our technology can integrate into a truck." Safety was the focus of the expansion into the sector, the spokesperson said,... Continue reading…

Waymo turning tech talent to self-driving trucks Alphabet-owned Waymo is putting its autonomous driving expertise to work in trucking, in a new track for the unit formerly known as Google Car. 22 hours ago from Phys.org

Waymo: Alphabet's self-driving car unit now working on self-driving trucks Waymo expects autonomous vehicles to be able to take over longer distance trucking in the coming years Fri 2 Jun 17 from The Independent

Waymo brings autonomous expertise to big rigs - Roadshow It's still not time to panic about jobs, though. Fri 2 Jun 17 from CNET

Waymo will battle Uber with its own self-driving trucks Google was one of the first companies to show off self-driving car tech, but it's pretty late into the autonomous truck game. Well after companies like Daimler, Komatsu and Uber ... Fri 2 Jun 17 from Engadget

Alphabet’s Waymo is also exploring self-driving trucking Alphabet-owned Waymo, the autonomous driving technology that began life as Google’s self-driving car project, is evaluating a move into self-driving trucking. The company told BuzzFeed ... Fri 2 Jun 17 from TechCrunch

Waymo takes on Uber over plans for self-driving trucks Waymo is testing a Peterbilt truck at its private track in California, as well as manual testing on public roads to collect data, ahead of plans to create automated long-distance haulage trucks. ... Fri 2 Jun 17 from Daily Mail

Alphabet’s Waymo begins testing self-driving trucks Fri 2 Jun 17 from The Verge

Waymo working on self-driving trucks (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo is working on developing self-driving trucks, the company said on Thursday. Thu 1 Jun 17 from Reuters Technology