Takeoff and cruise: Toyota making 'flying car,' luxury boat

TOYOTA CITY, Japan (Reuters) - Engineers, supported by Toyota Motor Corp, demonstrated their flying car on Saturday, which they hope will be able to light up the Olympic flame for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games.

Toyota-supported flying car hopes to light the Tokyo 2020 Olympic flame TOYOTA CITY, Japan (Reuters) - Engineers, supported by Toyota Motor Corp, demonstrated their flying car on Saturday, which they hope will be able to light up the Olympic flame for the opening ... 4 hours ago from Reuters Technology