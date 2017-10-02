Turning everyday objects into controllers means you'll never lose the remote

Hate searching for the TV remote, or trying to use it when you've got dirty hands? Well, with Lancaster University's Matchpoint technology, whatever object is close at hand can be used as a remote – you can even just use hand movements on their own. Also, unlike with some other gesture control systems, users don't have to memorize different movements for different commands...

