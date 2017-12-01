Lamborghini drives into crowded SUV market

In the auto industry’s ever-present move toward SUVs and trucks, every company has to jump on board. Even though Lamborghini once made a Hummer-esque SUV (and tractors), the 2019 Urus is its attempt to cash in on a lucrative market for high-performance (and high-priced) SUVs. The Urus is the sports car manufacturer’s entry into the market, which also consists of the likes of the Bentley Bentayga; the Porsche Cayenne, which is part of the vast Volkswagen Group; as well the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen and Land Rover Range Rover, just to name a few. Unsurprisingly, the Urus (the name, according to Lamborghini, derived from “one of the large, wild ancestors of domestic cattle”) has styling that... Continue reading…

