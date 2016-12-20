Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg reveals Iron Man-style AI system installed in his house

Earlier this year Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed his plans to create an AI system designed for his home. He even likened it to Iron Man’s Jarvis and Robert Downey Jr. even offered to voice it for him (we think he was kidding, but it would have still been pretty cool). Instead it seems Zuckerberg has gone with none other than Morgan Freeman.In the video above, Zuckerberg gives us a walkthrough and demo of his home AI in action. It seems that the system is smart enough to know Zuckerberg’s schedule and how many meetings he has. It also appears to be capable of taking care of his and his wife Priscilla’s daughter, Max. By that we mean that it seems to be able to sing her songs, as opposed to physically taking care of her, but we guess AI can only go so far, right?The AI also appears to be able to control the home system, like adjusting the lighting and more. It can even sense who’s at the door and if it recognizes the people, such as Zuckerberg’s parents, it will automatically let them in, which we rec

