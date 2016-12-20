Facebook dials in live audio streaming option

So we know that Facebook is into video and they’re also looking to get into live broadcasting with the Facebook Live feature, which so far appears to be pretty well-used and well-received by many people who have tried it. However it looks like their next focus is on audio, and they have since announced a new feature called Live Audio.As the name suggests, instead of video, you can now broadcast live audio, kind of like radio. According to Facebook, “We know that sometimes publishers want to tell a story on Facebook with words and not video. We’ve even seen some Pages find creative ways to go live and reach audiences with audio only by using the Facebook Live API or by adding a still image to accompany their audio broadcast. Our new Live Audio option makes it easy to go live with audio only when that’s the broadcaster’s preferred format.”So basically instead of video, it’ll be audio instead. This might be ideal for those whose connection might not be as strong to broadcast video, or for those situations where

