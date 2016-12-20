Facebook dials in live audio streaming option
So we know that Facebook is into video and they’re also looking to get into live broadcasting with the Facebook Live feature, which so far appears to be pretty well-used and well-received by many people who have tried it. However it looks like their next focus is on audio, and they have since announced a new feature called Live Audio.As the name suggests, instead of video, you can now broadcast live audio, kind of like radio. According to Facebook, “We know that sometimes publishers want to tell a story on Facebook with words and not video. We’ve even seen some Pages find creative ways to go live and reach audiences with audio only by using the Facebook Live API or by adding a still image to accompany their audio broadcast. Our new Live Audio option makes it easy to go live with audio only when that’s the broadcaster’s preferred format.”So basically instead of video, it’ll be audio instead. This might be ideal for those whose connection might not be as strong to broadcast video, or for those situations where
Facebook dials in live audio streaming option
Facebook on Monday began testing a live audio streaming service that will let people essentially broadcast radio-style on the leading online social network.
Wed 21 Dec 16 from Phys.org
Facebook dials in live audio streaming option
Facebook has begun testing a live audio streaming service that will let people essentially broadcast radio-style on the leading online social network.
16 hours ago from Daily Mail
Facebook Live woos celebrities with updates, ability to blacklist comments
Public figures using Facebook Mentions to get more tools to control live video streaming        
21 hours ago from USA today
Facebook will soon introduce audio-only Live broadcasts
With Facebook pouring more resources into its Live feature, the social media site is about to expand the service beyond just video streaming. The company on Tuesday announced ...
Wed 21 Dec 16 from Techspot
Facebook Gives You New Way to Shout Into the Void
Tue 20 Dec 16 from Gizmodo
Facebook launches Live Audio, its version of podcasts - CNET
The social network continues its push in live media. This time, video is not included.
Tue 20 Dec 16 from CNET
Facebook Introduces Live Audio Feature
Tue 20 Dec 16 from Ubergizmo
Facebook Live Audio elbows in on radio and podcasting
Facebook spent much of 2016 tricking out its Live video broadcasting feature, most recently opening it up to footage shot with 360-degree cameras. But it seems they've been busy ...
Tue 20 Dec 16 from Engadget
Facebook brings live audio to platform
Potential competitor to SoundCloud        
Tue 20 Dec 16 from USA today
Facebook introduces live audio streams in partnership with the BBC
A year into its expensive investment into live video, Facebook is adding an audio option. The company said today that the feature, which is first being made available to publishers, ...
Tue 20 Dec 16 from The Verge