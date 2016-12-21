No one is safe from hacking on Twitter - not even Marvel superheroes

Netflix U.S. social media team suffered a bit of an embarrassment today when the official Twitter account for Netflix U.S. was hacked this morning. It was hacked by the popular self-proclaimed white hat group OurMine which has previously hacked social media accounts of several high profile figures. It doesn’t post any content that might embarrass the targets, but does point out that they have weak security and that they should get in touch with OurMine to improve their online security. When OurMine hacks a big social media account, it sends out a message saying that it’s just “testing your security,” and also advertises its security services by posting an email address and a link to its website.The group has previously hacked the likes of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Evan Williams of Twitter, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and even Jimmy Wales who is the co-founder of Wikipedia.A member of the OurMine Team told Mashable that the team first hacked Netflix’s Director

No one is safe from hacking on Twitter - not even Marvel superheroes A group of Marvel and Netflix Twitter accounts were hacked by OurMine, a hacker group that targets social media accounts to advertise security services. 18 hours ago from The Washington Post

Netflix hack: White hats, or digital robber barons? OurMine claims to hack large organizations in order to help improve their network security. But is this collective rooted in benevolence or profit? 17 hours ago from The Christian Science Monitor

The NFL just got hacked on Twitter - CNET OurMine, a mystery hacking group, strikes again. 19 hours ago from CNET Cutting Edge

Marvel -- and several Avengers -- just got hacked on Twitter - CNET The self-described white hat security group OurMine is claiming responsibility for hacking the official Twitter accounts of Marvel and some of its most popular characters, including Captain ... 23 hours ago from CNET Cutting Edge Netflix wakes up to a hacked Twitter account - CNET, Wed 21 Dec 16 from CNET

Netflix Twitter Account Gets Hacked Netflix U.S. social media team suffered a bit of an embarrassment today when the official Twitter account for Netflix U.S. was hacked this morning. It was hacked by the popular self-proclaimed ... 23 hours ago from Ubergizmo

Hacker group takes over Netflix Twitter account One of Netflix Inc's Twitter accounts was hacked on Wednesday by an entity calling itself 'OurMine'. Several mocking tweets were sent from the Netflix US Twitter account (@netflix). ... 23 hours ago from Daily Mail

OurMine hacks Netflix’s U.S. Twitter account OurMine is up to its old tricks again, with an attack on Netflix’s official U.S. Twitter account. The hacking team has been responsible for taking over a number of high-profile Twitter ... Wed 21 Dec 16 from TechCrunch

Netflix's Twitter account compromised Group OurMine posted series of messages early Wednesday morning. Wed 21 Dec 16 from USA today

Netflix US Twitter account hacked The Netflix US Twitter account - with 2.5m followers - has been compromised by a hacker group. Wed 21 Dec 16 from BBC Technology