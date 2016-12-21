Mark Zuckerberg appears to finally admit Facebook is a media company

Growing concerns of fake news on the social network see CEO relent on protest that Facebook is not a media companyFacebook’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, appears to have finally conceded that the social network is a media company, just not a “traditional media company”.In a video chat with Facebook’s COO, Sheryl Sandberg, Zuckerberg said: “Facebook is a new kind of platform. It’s not a traditional technology company. It’s not a traditional media company. You know, we build technology and we feel responsible for how it’s used. Continue reading...

Mark Zuckerberg appears to finally admit Facebook is a media company 6 hours ago from Guardian.co.uk

Zuckerberg says Facebook is 'not a traditional media company' - CNET The CEO appears to be trying to arrive at a new definition for the role his company plays in the tech and media industries. 11 hours ago from CNET

Zuckerberg: Facebook isn't a 'traditional' media company 'We do a lot more than just distribute the news,' the Facebook CEO concedes. 18 hours ago from USA today

Zuckerberg implies Facebook is a media company, just “not a traditional media company” Mark Zuckerberg gave new insights about how he sees Facebook’s role in informing the world today during a Live video one-on-one year-end chat with COO Sheryl Sandberg. Facebook’s ... 19 hours ago from TechCrunch