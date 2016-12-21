Mark Zuckerberg appears to finally admit Facebook is a media company

Growing concerns of fake news on the social network see CEO relent on protest that Facebook is not a media companyFacebook’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, appears to have finally conceded that the social network is a media company, just not a “traditional media company”.In a video chat with Facebook’s COO, Sheryl Sandberg, Zuckerberg said: “Facebook is a new kind of platform. It’s not a traditional technology company. It’s not a traditional media company. You know, we build technology and we feel responsible for how it’s used. Continue reading...

6 hours ago from Guardian.co.uk

The CEO appears to be trying to arrive at a new definition for the role his company plays in the tech and media industries. 11 hours ago from CNET

11 hours ago from CNET

'We do a lot more than just distribute the news,' the Facebook CEO concedes. 18 hours ago from USA today

18 hours ago from USA today

Mark Zuckerberg gave new insights about how he sees Facebook's role in informing the world today during a Live video one-on-one year-end chat with COO Sheryl Sandberg. Facebook's ... 19 hours ago from TechCrunch

19 hours ago from TechCrunch

