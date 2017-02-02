Facebook's Oculus facing $500 million bill in copyright case

When the Oculus Rift burst onto the scene, many were enthralled by it and the potential it held, but it did not take long for the headset to land itself in some controversy. This came in the form of an accusation by ZeniMax who alleged that Oculus had “misappropriated ZeniMax trade secrets”.This eventually resulted in a lawsuit in which it seems that Facebook-owned Oculus is walking away the loser in this battle. This is because a Dallas, Texas jury found in favor of ZeniMax which resulted in a ruling that Oculus must now pay the company $500 million in damages, Breaking this down, Oculus has to pay $200 million for breaking the NDA and an additional $50 million for copyright infringement.They are also expected to pay $50 million for false designation. Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey is also expected to pay $50 million for false designation, while Brendan Iribe, also the co-founder of Oculus, will have to fork out $150 million. Unsurprisingly Oculus plans to appeal the ruling.In a statement provided to Polyg

