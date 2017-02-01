Reddit bans forum for white nationalists from its website
Reddit has decided to ban two high-profile communities of the alt-right over what appears to be the posting and dissemination of personal information, otherwise known as doxing. The subreddit pages for r/altright and r/alternativeright are both inaccessible, with identical messages on both detailing a violation of Reddit’s content policy, “specifically, the proliferation of personal and confidential information.” Reddit’s alt-right communities violated policies against doxing It’s unclear right now who specifically was doxed, but chatter on Reddit alternative Voat suggests it was the man who punched alt-right figurehead Richard Spencer. Reddit was not immediately available for comment regarding the bans. The alt-right is a loosely... Continue reading…
