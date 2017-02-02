Facebook's AI image search can 'see' what's in photos

Facebook is updating its search feature today with the help of its computer vision platform. Now, you can search for photos on Facebook using any keyword that describes the contents of the image. For example, you can search for “pictures of pizza” and the results will highlight some photos from your friends that match the description. Facebook will show these results higher in the grid, followed by other relevant images that you may be interested in. The image-recognition feature is similar to what you may be familiar with on iOS 10 or Google Photos. Keywords that are somewhat abstract also seem to work. I tried looking for photos that are “creepy” and got the following results. Creepy-ish, I guess! For more... Continue reading…

