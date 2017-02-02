Uber CEO Travis Kalanick quits Trump advisory council - CNET

Facing a backlash from customers embracing the #DeleteUber hashtag, the ride-hail giant’s CEO Travis Kalanick told employees in a memo today that he was leaving the economic advisory council to President Trump, according to multiple reports. “Earlier today I spoke briefly with the president about the immigration executive order and its issues for our community,” Mr. Kalanick wrote, according to The New York Times. “I also let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council. Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that.” Kalanick struggled to respond to the wave of criticism Uber faced after the ride-hail... Continue reading…

