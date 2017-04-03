National Archives to White House: Save all Trump tweets

The White House has assured the National Archives and Records Administration that it will be keeping every single one of President Donald Trump’s tweets, including his Twitter musings that contain misspellings and the ones he later on deletes. According to ABC News, archive head David S. Ferriero informed two Democratic senators last week that the Trump’s tweets are being preserved for posterity, so future generations can revel in the president’s peculiar and unprecedented use of Twitter as an art form and governing tool. Trump’s tweets will live on forever The White House only agreed to the request after Ferriero’s office contacted the Trump administration to remind it of the Presidential Records Act and the duty it has to preserve... Continue reading…

National Archives to White House: Save all Trump tweets The National Archives is telling the White House to keep each of President Donald Trump's tweets, even those he deletes or corrects. 11 hours ago from Phys.org

The White House is saving all of Trump's deleted tweets Five days after Trump's inauguration, news leaked that his staff was continuing to use email linked to a private server. While that's not illegal (though hypocritical, given ... 3 hours ago from Engadget

Trump’s tweets will be preserved by the US National Archives 6 hours ago from The Verge

Trump Was Instructed Not to Delete Tweets Illegally Remember the day after the inauguration? Okay, we were hungover, too, but do you remember how Trump violated federal records-keeping laws by illegally deleting his tweets? Turns out, the National ... 9 hours ago from Gizmodo