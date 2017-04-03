Verizon has a name for its AOL-Yahoo combination - and the Internet is having a bit of fun with it

Earlier today, news broke that Verizon is merging venerable tech and media brands Yahoo and AOL into a company called Oath. Since then, many people have been asking a simple question: “Why Oath?” Now, I can’t answer this question, any more than I could explain why Tribune Publishing became Tronc. But I’ve narrowed it down to two possibilities: Verizon is either launching a subtle viral ad campaign for the 2017 film adaptation of Dave Eggers’ The Circle, or it’s starting a heavy metal band. I’ll briefly lay out my case for both; believe what you will. Billion+ Consumers, 20+ Brands, Unstoppable Team. #TakeTheOath. Summer 2017. pic.twitter.com/tM3Ac1Wi36— Tim Armstrong (@timarmstrongaol) April 3, 2017 The case for a Circle marketing... Continue reading…

Verizon has a name for its AOL-Yahoo combination - and the Internet is having a bit of fun with it The new name is getting some ribbing on social media. 7 hours ago from The Washington Post

Pros and cons of “Oath: A Verizon Company” Corporate identities! We love ’em. But boy is it hard to come up with good ones. Sounds like we decided to go with “Oath: A Verizon Company.” We already have a post, ... 4 hours ago from TechCrunch

Seven corporate rebrand attempts even worse than 'Oath' Now that the Verizon-AOL-Yahoo! merger is finally nearing its completion, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong took to social media on Monday to unveil the combined organization's new name: Oath. ... 5 hours ago from Engadget

Verizon to take 'Oath' as new company to run Yahoo, AOL SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Verizon Communications will create a new company called Oath after it completes its $4.5 billion acquisition of Yahoo and melds the troubled internet company with ... 5 hours ago from AP

Yes, Verizon is swearing an Oath with new AOL-Yahoo unit name 5 hours ago from Arstechnica

Verizon to combine Yahoo, AOL into new entity called Oath Goodbye AOL Mail and Yahoo Finance. Hello Oath Mail and Oath Finance? 5 hours ago from USA today

AOL / Yahoo units to come together as "Oath" under Verizon When the smoke clears on Verizon’s buyout of Yahoo and combines it with AOL, the resulting entity will be called “Oath” according to a new report from Business Insider. 6 hours ago from Techspot

Verizon to Turn AOL and Yahoo Into Some Kind of Weird Cult or Something 6 hours ago from Gizmodo

Oath: The Circle marketing campaign, or heavy metal band? Earlier today, news broke that Verizon is merging venerable tech and media brands Yahoo and AOL into a company called Oath. Since then, many people have been asking a simple question: ... 7 hours ago from The Verge