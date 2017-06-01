Hackers break into centralized password manager OneLogin
OneLogin, a major access management service (think corporate-level password manager) alerted its users yesterday of “unauthorized access” to the data of its US-based users. That kind of thing isn’t always serious… but it turns out this one sure was. An update posted today reveals the hacker may have had very deep access indeed. Read More
