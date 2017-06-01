Skype has completely changed its app design and look

Microsoft acquired Skype nearly six years ago, and ever since then it feels like the messaging service has been experiencing an existential crisis. Skype has been slowly transitioning from a peer-to-peer service to the cloud, and it’s been a bumpy ride with many design changes and issues. While Microsoft has managed to add features like free group video calling and Skype for Web, the software giant has struggled with the design and feature set of Skype as it attempts to compete with challengers like FaceTime, Messenger, WhatsApp, and more. Microsoft is once again redesigning Skype today. Described as “the next generation of Skype,” the new design focuses on messaging. Skype is well known and used widely for video and audio calls, but... Continue reading…

Skype has completely changed its app design and look The messaging app has taken tips from Snapchat, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger Thu 1 Jun 17 from The Independent

Microsoft’s Skype Gets An Extensive Snapchat Inspired Makeover Thu 1 Jun 17 from HotHardware

Is that Skype or Snapchat? New Skype design blurs line Microsoft-owned Skype rolls out a major upgrade that includes an answer to Snapchat's much-copied Stories. Thu 1 Jun 17 from USA today

Even Skype is copying Snapchat Despite its smaller-than-expected user-base, everyone keeps trying to ape Snapchat. The latest in that trend is none other than Skype. Yes, the VOIP and chat app is trying its hand ... Thu 1 Jun 17 from Engadget

Skype under fire for ‘copying’ Snapchat with new revamp Microsoft launched the revamped version of Skype across the world today. The updated messaging service is available on Android mobiles and will soon be rolled out to desktops. Thu 1 Jun 17 from Daily Mail

Microsoft redesigns Skype to look a lot like Snapchat Facebook isn’t the only major technology company to borrow application design cues from the competition. On Thursday, Microsoft unveiled a completely redesigned version of Skype that looks ... Thu 1 Jun 17 from Techspot

Microsoft's new Skype redesign is a radical change that looks like Snapchat Microsoft acquired Skype nearly six years ago, and ever since then it feels like the messaging service has been experiencing an existential crisis. Skype has been slowly transitioning ... Thu 1 Jun 17 from The Verge

Skype goes all Snapchat with Highlights, its own riff on Stories Thu 1 Jun 17 from Arstechnica

Skype is getting a makeover to make it cool again - CNET Thu 1 Jun 17 from CNET Cutting Edge