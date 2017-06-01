Google moves to block 'annoying' ads in browser

As much as you might hate ads, they are a way for companies and publishers to make money and draw attention to products. Unfortunately sometimes the way some ads are designed can be annoying, which is where ad blockers come in where they block all ads without discrimination.We’ve also been seeing how some browsers are building in ad blockers into their software, and back in April we’ve heard how Google could be planning on doing the same with Chrome. The good news for Chrome users is that if you hate ads and would love a native solution, you’re in luck because that’s what Chrome will be doing starting in 2018.According to the announcement on Google’s blog, “In dialogue with the Coalition and other industry groups, we plan to have Chrome stop showing ads (including those owned or served by Google) on websites that are not compliant with the Better Ads Standards starting in early 2018.”Basically ads that don’t conform to these standards will be blocked, while ads that do comply won’t. This means that further d

