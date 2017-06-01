Snapchat's 'Spectacles' go on sale in Europe

Snap is bringing Spectacles to Europe nearly seven months after debuting them in the US. The camera-equipped sunglasses will be available online through spectacles.com or through the company’s Snapbot vending machines, which will be in London (under the London Eye), Paris, Berlin, Barcelona, and Venice starting today. A pair will cost £129.99 / €149.99. Snap says more than 55 million people use Snapchat daily in Europe for at least 30 minutes a day. I’m going to assume they all won’t rush out today to get a pair, thereby recreating the insane hype of the US release. But still, never forget that pairs once went for hundreds of dollars on eBay. Snap hinted at releasing Spectacles abroad in February after it launched its US online store... Continue reading…

