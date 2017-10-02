Equifax warned about vulnerability, didn't patch it: ex-CEO
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Equifax Inc was alerted in March to the software security vulnerability that led to hackers obtaining personal information of more than 140 million Americans but took months to patch it, its former CEO said in testimony to be delivered to Congress on Tuesday.
Equifax warned about vulnerability, didn't patch it: ex-CEO
The security team at Equifax failed to patch a vulnerability in March after getting a warning about the flaw, opening up the credit agency to a breach affecting 143 million people, the former ...
2 hours ago from Phys.org
Former Equifax chairman apologizes for data breach
The former chairman and CEO of Equifax is apologizing for a data breach in which the sensitive information of 140 million Americans was stolen.
8 hours ago from Phys.org
Former Equifax chairman apologizes for data breach, 42 minutes ago from AP
Former Equifax chairman apologizes for data breach, 7 hours ago from USA today
Former Equifax chairman apologizes for data breach, 8 hours ago from AP
Equifax raises the impact of US data breach
The credit report giant now estimates an extra 2.5 million US customers may have been affected.
42 minutes ago from BBC Technology
Equifax failed to patch security vulnerability in March: former CEO
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Equifax Inc was alerted in March to the software security vulnerability that led to hackers obtaining personal information of more than 140 million Americans but took ...
1 hours ago from Reuters Technology
Equifax breach hit 2.5 million more Americans than first believed
A review of the Equifax breach found that an additional 2.5 million U.S. consumers were potentially impacted, bringing the total to 145.5 million.        
1 hours ago from USA today
A series of delays and major errors led to massive Equifax breach
3 hours ago from Arstechnica
Equifax ex-CEO: Here's what went wrong - CNET
In prepared remarks for Tuesday's testimony before a House committee, Equifax's former CEO breaks down the massive data breach affecting more than 143 million people's personal information.
4 hours ago from CNET Cutting Edge
- Pages: 1