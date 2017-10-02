Equifax warned about vulnerability, didn't patch it: ex-CEO

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Equifax Inc was alerted in March to the software security vulnerability that led to hackers obtaining personal information of more than 140 million Americans but took months to patch it, its former CEO said in testimony to be delivered to Congress on Tuesday.

Equifax warned about vulnerability, didn't patch it: ex-CEO

The security team at Equifax failed to patch a vulnerability in March after getting a warning about the flaw, opening up the credit agency to a breach affecting 143 million people, the former ...

