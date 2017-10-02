Facebook: Millions of users viewed 'divisive' Russia-linked ads

Facebook’s vice president of policy and communications, Elliot Schrage, wrote in a blog post explaining what Russia-linked ads it shared with Congress this week. The company has been under increasing scrutiny and seen increasing criticism from all sides of the political spectrum about the influence Russia-linked ads had on the 2016 presidential election. Critics argue that … Continue reading “Facebook: 10 million users viewed Russia-linked ads aimed at undermining U.S. election” Facebook’s vice president of policy and communications, Elliot Schrage, wrote in a blog post explaining what Russia-linked ads it shared with Congress this week. The company has been under increasing scrutiny and seen increasing criticism from all sides of the political spectrum about the influence Russia-linked ads had on the 2016 presidential election. Critics argue that the ads helped spread misinformation and fake news, which influenced election results. In his post, Schrage revealed t

