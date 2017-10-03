Lawmakers call Equifax response to breach inadequate

Today former Equifax CEO Richard Smith, who announced his retirement last week, is testifying before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Lawmakers are grilling him about what exactly happened that led to the huge data breach that impacted 145.5 million people. In his opening statement, Smith said much of what we have already heard. He apologized … Continue reading “Equifax’s former CEO just threw an employee under the bus” Today former Equifax CEO Richard Smith, who announced his retirement last week, is testifying before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Lawmakers are grilling him about what exactly happened that led to the huge data breach that impacted 145.5 million people. In his opening statement, Smith said much of what we have already heard. He apologized for what happened and blamed a mixture of human and technological error.Read Full Story

